Kelsea Ballerini Is Very Sick, Reschedules Weekend Tour Dates

Kelsea Ballerini has pushed back three tour dates, including Thursday night's (Feb. 6) show in Buffalo, during which she walked off stage early.

Friday night's (Feb. 7) show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and Saturday's planned show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto are also affected.

Ballerini's 2025 tour began on Jan. 21 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and continues through a March 30 show in Denver.

The rescheduled shows will take place on April 11 (Buffalo), April 12 (Pittsburgh) and April 13 (Toronto). Tickets will be valid for the new dates.

This is her first arena tour.

The reason for the postponement of these three concerts is simple: Ballerini is really sick.

She alluded to an illness in a message to fans sent on Thursday afternoon, but said she was optimistic that she'd be able to perform with a little bit of a raspy voice.

That optimism faded a few songs into her set on Thursday night. In a video shared after she walked off the stage, the "Cowboys Cry Too" singer apologized and promised to make it right.

"I'm sicker than I'm trying to be tonight ... I'm so sorry. I never want to give you a half-a-- show."

Ballerini promised to make those three shows her best, but admitted she needed to get better before thinking about that.

"I hope you understand and thank you for the grace to be human. I love you," she says in closing.

Soon after, she shared a photo of her squeezing a pillow a fan made. That's her dog Dibs' face on the pillow.

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Ballerini played a concert in Detroit that she admitted getting through at less than 100 percent. She told the crowd she was sick and they in turn helped her get through the more difficult songs.

"I'm also a perfectionist, and I also have this crippling fear of letting people down," she said from the stage. "So I'm going to give you absolutely every ounce of everything I have left."

"Sending you the biggest (air) hug and going back to bed now," she wrote on Instagram afterward.

Ballerini's next concert is Feb. 10 in Philadelphia, Pa.