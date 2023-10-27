There are a few different levels to relationships these days: There's the low-key dating period, the social media official time and ... then the trip to the tattoo shop for matching tattoos?

That's how Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' relationship has played out in the public eye, anyway.

The couple were recently in New York and made a stop to see Michelle Santana, a tattoo artist who has done some work for Ballerini in the past. Ballerini and Stokes seemingly only had a brief session, but they both got Virgo tattoos on their right arms.

Ballerini's is slightly different — there's a small star under the Virgo symbol. A quick scan of both Ballerini and Stokes' social media pages show no proof of this, but the tattoo artist posted the evidence on social media.

Individually, the couple have a few tattoos on all different areas of their bodies, but this is their first matching one. One wonders if the superstition of not getting your partner's name tattooed on you because it will manifest a breakup covers this kind of tattoo, with it being slightly different and no names attached to it.

Stokes and Ballerini made their relationship in February of 2023 and made their red carpet debut together in March of 2023 at the CMT Music Awards.

"The thing that we've decided, and to each their own, is when you're with somebody that you feel secure with and that you're proud to be with, why not share it?" Ballerini once said about their relationship.

Seems as if that is exactly the path that the couple are still traveling down, and they're having fun doing it.

