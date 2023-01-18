Kelsea Ballerini on Those Chase Stokes Romance Rumors: ‘Let’s Not Do This’

Kelsea Ballerini knows she shouldn't be digging into what social media has to say about her, and yet, she can't escape the commentary on her love life.

The recently-divorced singer says she's about to call it quits with the internet after rumors began swirling about a possible budding relationship with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.

"I'm about to break up with the internet 5 sure," Ballerini writes on TikTok, emphasizing her level of annoyance with a social media poll about her dating life.

Stokes shared a few photos when he attended the College Football National Championship game on Jan. 9 — one which includes a fairly cozy photo with the Subject to Change artist. Since then, the web has gone wild trying to figure out if the two are romantically involved.

The post that sent Ballerini over the edge was from the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, which includes a poll asking, "What are they guys?"

"But what is happening you guys? What? What? No. Let's not do this, you know?" Ballerini says after admitting that she should stop reading and looking at ever piece of online speculation.

Fans even found a photo posted by Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves, also from the game. In a large group shot, Ballerini and Stokes are seen on the far right — she is snuggled in close to the actor, standing halfway behind him, with her hand holding his arm and her chin resting on his shoulder.

Rumors about Ballerini's relationship status started after her split from husband Morgan Evans. The pair had been married for five years before calling things off in August 2022. In November, their divorce was finalized.