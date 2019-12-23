For Kelsea Ballerini's family, it's not Christmas until her mom breaks out the onesie pajamas for the country singer, her musician husband, Morgan Evans, and the rest of the clan. That tradition continues this year.

It seemed like only yesterday when the couple sported complementary Christmas onesies back in 2017, shortly after the pair wed. Even then, Evans admitted that first meeting Ballerini's mother proved an intimidating exercise.

Kelsea Ballerini Helps Read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'

But two years have passed since that time, and Evans may be in for an awkward surprise when he gets together with his wife's family this holiday season. As Ballerini told Taste of Country Nights before the 53rd CMA Awards last month, her mother's onesie choices only keep getting more daring.

"My mom picks them out," Ballerini explains. "It's like her bread and butter, and she loves it. But it gets progressively more embarrassing every year. So I'm sure she already has them picked out, and I'm sure they're brutal."

Thankfully, she's granting Evans an out while quipping that her beau must usually comply with the family Christmas onesie hoopla. The Nashville-based "Club" songstress says her Australian mash-up star spouse has worked hard enough this year to get a pass on the pajama festivities — possibly.

"He doesn't have a choice," Ballerini jokes. "But he's been working so hard. So if they're really bad this year, I'm going to be like, 'Mom, Morgan is excused from these pajamas.'"

In all seriousness, however, the singer admits the couple is happy to have some much-needed "time at home" this Christmas. "I'm very excited about it," she adds. "We're not gift-givers, Morgan and I. We just like our time together, that's our gift."