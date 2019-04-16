

Kelsea Ballerini was all smiles and happy tears for her official Grand Ole Opry induction on Tuesday (Apr. 16).

Carrie Underwood herself was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family in 2008, and showed up to honor Ballerini on her special day.

When Underwood walked out to the stage with the Opry trophy in hand, Ballerini began bowing down to her, to which Underwood shook her head.

"I want to thank them for asking this talented, incredible, smart, sweet, beautiful woman to be a member," Underwood noted instead. "You have accomplished so much in your career and you will undoubtedly accomplish infinite amounts more in your career and in your life. Awards and number ones and sales and tours and fans, and just all of it.

Underwood then nodded toward the trophy she held. "But this is better than all of that. This is the heart and soul of country music."

Ballerini was simultaneously smiling and tearing up, as Underwood pronounced: "Ladies and gentlemen, I am honored to introduce and induct the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry...Kelsea Ballerini!"

The big moment was crowned by fans throwing roses onto the stage. "This is probably where I should say something very eloquent," Ballerini said, as she took the mic. "We can all agree that life moves pretty fast, right? I think especially since I moved to Nashville, I had this big dream to do all of these kinds of things. I've rarely looked up.

"There's rarely been a moment that's made me just stop and take a minute and be grateful and look up," she continued. "One that I remember is February 14, 2015 and that is when I made my Opry debut. And one is right now.

"I just want to say that it's so nice and comforting to know that no matter where life takes me and no matter if the radio stops playing me tomorrow and whatever happens, that I can always come here and I can always play country music."

Little Big Town surprised Ballerini with the offer to be inducted into the iconic circle through song on her March 15 Opry show. The group invited her by singing a new version of "Girl Crush."