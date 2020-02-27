Kelsea Ballerini is teaming up with another east Tennesseean for a song on her new Kelsea album. Kenny Chesney and Ballerini will sing "Half of My Hometown" together, per a very clever track list reveal on the newly ACM nominated singer's Instagram page.

Full credit goes to curious Ballerini fans who figured out a blank slide within a picture post promoting her new song "Hole In the Bottle" held a track list. Chesney isn't the only featured collaborator it seems. By adjusting the contrast of the white image Taste of Country was able to unlock this list:

Instagram

Ballerini's original Instagram post is below. The @KelseaCentral crew cleaned up the track list to reveal Chesney at Track No. 9 and Halsey joining Ballerini on a song called "The Other Girl" at No. 4. Kelsea is available on March 20 and features her current single "Homecoming Queen?" as well as "Hole In the Bottle," the song she's releasing on Friday.

"I was like how much longer can I call myself a country artist and not have a drinking song?" she said introducing the the pop-country rocker during CRS last week. "So meet my drinking song."

Per ASCAP, "Half of My Hometown" was written by Ballerini with Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and Jimmy Robbins.

Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsea Track List:

1. "Overshare"

2. "Club"

3. "Homecoming Queen?"

4. "The Other Girl" (Feat. Halsey)

5. "Love Me Like a Girl"

6. "Love and Hate"

7. "Bragger"

8. "Hole In the Bottle"

9. "Half of My Hometown" (Feat. Kenny Chesney)

10. "The Way I Used To"

11. "Needy"

12. "A Country Song"

13. "LA"