Kelsea Ballerini — who is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards — made a stunning appearance on the red carpet for the event with her husband Morgan Evans on Wednesday (Nov. 14); both showing off ensembles oozing old-school glamor with a touch of modern edge.

The couple, who are about to celebrate their first anniversary soon (they married Dec. 2, 2017), showed off impeccable style: Ballerini chose a feminine dress with a demurely cut sweetheart neckline and a small train in the back; the gown's clean lines were offset by its shocking pink color which perfectly emphasized Ballerini's blond good looks. Fellow country singer Evans, meanwhile, matched his wife's classic style by suiting up in a timeless, always-appropriate formal black-and-white ensemble.

Ballerini will be facing off in the Female Vocalist category against some tough competition: Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood.

The 2018 CMA Awards were held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and aired live by ABC. The show was hosted by Underwood and Brad Paisley, who have helmed the event for eleven consecutive years running.