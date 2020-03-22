Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans recently honored the late Kenny Rogers by performing his iconic hit with Dolly Parton, "Islands In the Stream."

"For Mr. Rogers- thank you for your music, may you rest well," Ballerini captioned the video, which she shared to social medial, along with a white heart emoji. The couple performed the duet with Evans' acoustic guitar at hand while they are in isolation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

When Ballerini learned of his passing, she tweeted, "One of the greatest songwriters and voices of our genre," adding a sad-face emoji. "Sad day in music."

Rogers died on Friday (March 20) in a hospice facility from natural causes at age 81. His family will be holding a private wake/funeral due to the pandemic. However, they "look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date," a representative for the family states.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda Miller; their two children, and his three children from previous marriages.

"Islands in the Stream" was written by pop trio the Bee Gees, and was then recorded by Parton and Rogers. The single acted as the lead off of his 1983 album Eyes That See in the Dark. The single reached No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, country singles and adult contemporary singles charts, and is RIAA certified platinum.

Musicians from every genre have been paying tribute to the late legend. Earlier, Parton posted a tearful video where she paid tribute to her duet partner and a good friend.

