Kelsea Ballerini is taking fans inside her new life in a dazzling modern farmhouse in Nashville, and pictures show a property that's cozy, but still offers some showbiz glamor.

Ballerini purchased her 5-bedroom modern farmhouse from the builder several years ago, and she had a "blank slate" to work with in creating her own vision for a new home. She worked with interior designer Lindsay Rhodes on the house, which she's finally showing off to fans in a new cover story for the Spruce.

The country-pop singer-songwriter says she was happy with life in her previous condo in downtown Nashville until the pandemic changed her mind.

“I have a dog, and I grew up on a big piece of land,” she says in the Spruce's cover story. “I realized that I needed to connect with that part of myself again. It’s a small lot; it’s half an acre, but it’s just enough for this chapter of life.”

Ballerini says the transition gave her the opportunity to create a more mature feel in her new home, but she still has a taste for bold, striking visual elements.

“I’m a maximalist and I love wallpaper,” she explains, and the pictures below certainly bear that out.

Her sunroom boasts a bright pattern everywhere, including the ceiling, and her home office also offers some eye-catching wallpaper. Other areas of the home, including the kitchen, are more restrained.

Ballerini is living on her own these days after recently announcing that she's going through a divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Morgan Evans. She's set to release a new album, Subject to Change, on Friday (Sept. 23). She'll also embark on a tour in support of the album; Ballerini's Heartfirst Tour begins on Sept. 24 at Radio City Music Hall and continues through Oct. 14 in Mashantucket, Ct., with stops in Denver, L.A., Atlanta and Boston along the way.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Kelsea Ballerini's deluxe Nashville farmhouse, and visit TheSpruce.com to see more pictures, videos and to read Ballerini's in-depth interview.

The Spruce's digital issue featuring cover star Kelsea Ballerini is available now.