Kelsea Ballerini has announced the upcoming release of her third studio album. Simply titled Kelsea, the project is due March 20, 2020 on Black River Entertainment.

Ballerini dropped the news via social media on Wednesday night (Jan. 22), writing, "my third album, Kelsea, will be released march 20th and will be available for preorder/presave this friday."

The singer-songwriter included a shot of the album cover in her post announcing the project, which depicts her lying in the grass in a pink top with ruffles. Her first name is spelled out in lower-case lettering at the bottom left.

Ballerini has yet to announce the track listing or any further details regarding the new album. Fans have already heard the lead single, "Homcoming Queen?", which shows a more introspective side to her writing. Ballerini has also shared a new song titled "Club," and she's teased a song titled "L.A." that is supposed to land on Friday (Jan. 24).

The country star shot to rapid success following the release of her debut album, The First Time, in 2015. She scored three No. 1 hits from that album with "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Dibs" and "Peter Pan," and reached No. 3 with "Yeah Boy." Her second album, 2017's Unapologetically, landed additional hits in "Legends," "I Hate Love Songs" and "Miss Me More."

Now 26 and married to country singer Morgan Evans, Ballerini says her happy private life has contributed to her new songs in a most unexpected way.

“I’m writing the most heartbreaking songs I’ve ever written because I understand what went wrong before now," she told Nashville's Tennessean newspaper in August of 2019. "I think the older I get … the more confident I feel about writing that kind of stuff. I write my songs, and I play guitar, and I write about what I’m going through. I’m just really excited to clean the slate again."

Kelsea Ballerini Fans Will Love Caylee Hammack!