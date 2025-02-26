Kelsea Ballerini recently opened up about a past “almost date” with Southern Charm star Craig Conover—an experience that still haunts her. During a Feb. 18 appearance on Cosmopolitan's Cheap Shots, the country singer was asked about her brief cameo on the Bravo reality series nearly a decade ago.

Ballerini revealed that she unknowingly became part of the show while performing at a radio event on a boat. Her label had arranged for her to be featured for exposure, but says she wasn’t prepared for it. She recalled being “pushed into frame” during a scene where an auction was held for a date with Conover.

Although she participated in the auction, Ballerini clarified that she and Conover never actually went on a date. Instead, the date was auctioned off for charity, with a radio contest winner claiming it.

Despite the awkward situation, Ballerini assured fans that it’s all in the past—especially since she’s happily dating Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes. She even shared that their romance began when she slid into his DMs in January 2023.

As for Conover, he’s navigating his own relationship changes. He recently split from Paige DeSorbo after three years together and admitted he’s hesitant about dating apps. Though he did download Raya post-breakup, he hopes to find his next romantic connection in person.

Check out Ballerini’s full story below: