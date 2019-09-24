Ken Burns' Country Music documentary is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2019, and the sixth episode of the sprawling, ambitious project is particularly interesting. Burns turns his focus to country music's mixed response to the Vietnam War and a very difficult, divided time in American history. He covers the period from 1968 until 1972 in an episode that asks the musical question, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken?"

Set against the looming backdrop of the unpopular and very divisive war, the episode uses one of country music's most enduring classic songs as a metaphor for the social upheaval the country was going through. Opening Episode 6 with a scorching gospel/blues performance of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" from Leon Russell, the film portrays how universal the message of the song really is, tying it all together with a recording project from the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in 1972 that brought together classic and progressive elements for a celebration of the enduring power of music.

Trisha Yearwood, Marty Stuart, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, John McEuen from Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and more top-tier country artists are among those who shared their observations and personal recollections for Episode 6.

The final episodes of Country Music PBS are scheduled to air Sept. 24 and 25 on PBS and on the PBS video app and PBS.org.

