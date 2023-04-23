Tour life is exhausting on everyone involved, so it's hard to blame Kelsea Ballerini for sneaking in a quick nap on the way home from a stop on Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour.

But Chesney's tour is also a non-stop party, so when Ballerini fell asleep on the plane, of course the band and crew had to snap a photo and post it to social media. That's exactly what they did on Saturday night (Apr. 22), with Chesney's band crowding around a snoozing Ballerini and snapping a picture on the plane.

"Another late night flight home on the [I Go Back Tour]. Sorry Kelsea! We love ya," Chesney wrote when he shared the snapshot. He also sent his love to Little Rock, Ark. -- the most recent city that he and Ballerini played together on tour -- and added, "Last night was so much fun."

Ballerini replied to the photo by sharing it on her Instagram stories, writing "Tell me you're the little sister of the tour without telling me."

Chesney's I Go Back Tour kicked off in late March, and it's expected to run through the end of May. Ballerini stepped into the opening role on the trek after wrapping a stint of dates on her own headlining Heartfirst tour early that month. Ballerini's Chesney fandom is well-established -- they both hail from the Knoxville area of Tennessee -- and they've even duetted together, on the Ballerini-led hit collaboration, "Half of My Hometown."

After Ballerini wraps her stint as an opening act for Chesney, she'll resume her Heartfirst Tour in June.