A 2017 farewell show gave the country music community one last chance to say goodbye to Kenny Rogers, and the music legend didn't disappoint. With Dolly Parton at his side, Rogers made every stop of a media tour before the show. It's a moment you savor.

Rogers, then 79 years old, was in pain due to his bad knees and other undisclosed ailments, and as he approached Taste of Country's spot at the end of the carpet it was clear his longtime friend Parton was offering physical support as much as she was emotional support. During the show that followed, he didn't stand very much, but laughed along with Parton when she suggested they go out like rock stars and do a mic drop. At the time we noted that if those microphones broke, it was well worth it.

He was done, but Parton seemed unwilling to let him go. Talking to ToC, she indicated they'd still find room to work together, touting Rogers' photography skills and promising he could photograph her for her album covers until he or she died or she quit making music. They wouldn't release another song during his lifetime, but if Parton is holding on to one last collaboration, we're here for it.

For now we'll have to settle for their 2013 duet, "You Can't Make Old Friends." It was Rogers' final charting song.

Parton turned to social media on Saturday (March 21) to share a poignant tribute to her old friend, calling him "a wonderful man and a true friend."

The Country Music Hall of Famer died on March 20, 2020, at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife Wanda and several children, including two teenage boys.

