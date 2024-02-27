Kevin Bacon is taking it to the barnyard — er, the floor — for his hoe-down cover of Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em," featuring an enthusiastic cameo from his film star wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

Bacon looks every bit the farmer in this spontaneous live performance, which Sedgwick filmed out in a pony paddock. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat, boots and jeans and strumming a mandolin, Bacon shares a short cover of Beyoncé's newly-released country single.

Meanwhile, a pony and two pigs mill around his ankles, apparently enjoying the performance, and Sedgwick provides emphatic "whoo!"s and "hey!"s in between Bacon's lines.

"Monday morning serenade," Bacon jokes in the caption of the post.

Of course, Bacon's musical talents extend beyond the barnyard: He and his brother Michael have been in a country-rock duo called the Bacon Brothers ever since the mid-'90s. Their most recent album, Erato, came out in 2022.

The big-screen superstar couple are just two of several celebrities who've put their spin on Beyoncé's new song, or its accompanying dance, since "Texas Hold 'Em" came out. Sports teams, social media influencers and even Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson are lining up to try their hand at the song's dance, which is Beyoncé's first true foray into country radio.

"Texas Hold 'Em" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart last week, making Beyoncé the second woman and 16th artist in total to reach the top of that chart with a debuting song.