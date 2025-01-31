While it remains unclear whether the saga of Yellowstone will live on in some form, one thing fans will always have are the memories — and the reruns.

Thanks to streaming services, faithful viewers can watch every episode as many times as they want.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and launched in 2018, Yellowstone took the world by storm and became a smash hit. At the helm of a remarkable cast was Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family.

Related: You Won't Believe How Much Money Taylor Sheridan's Shows Make

While his name in the credits may have drawn in an audience early on, it was his ability to bring the character of John Dutton to life that kept them coming back for more.

Of course, Costner's stellar performance comes from decades of acting under his belt, but his believability might stem from something many years before that.

Kevin Costner Has Always Been a Cowboy

Since childhood, Costner wanted to be a cowboy. And we've got the receipt to prove it.

In a recent post on social media thanking fans for wishing him a Happy Birthday, the actor shared an old photo of himself. He looks to be about four years old and happy as a clam in full cowboy gear.

Little Costner is wearing cowboy boots, jeans (that have been rolled up to accommodate his height), suspenders, a belt with gun holsters, a plaid shirt and a cowboy hat to top off his Western look.

"If you can believe it, this is me," Costner writes in the caption. "I was chasing the cowboy life just about as soon as I could walk, and here I am doing it still."

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes