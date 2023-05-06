Kevin Costner was in the headlines in more than one unfortunate way over the course of the past week; the actor's wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce on Tuesday (May 2), and on Friday (May 5), Paramount Network announced that Costner's runaway hit show, Yellowstone, is set to wrap at the end of its current Season 5. But according to a new report, the two events aren't directly tied to one another.

A source tells People that Costner's divorce "has nothing to do with Yellowstone," adding, "the two situations are unrelated."

The source did not speak to the underlying cause of the couple's split.

The new report appears to refute rumors that have swirled for the last year and more claiming that Baumgartner has been upset over Costner's extensive shooting schedule in his role as John Dutton on Yellowstone. According to those rumors, she asked that he quit the show to spend more time with his family.

TMZ first reported that Baumgartner had filed for divorce from Costner, citing "irreconcilable differences."

A representative for Costner confirmed the split, giving the following quote to TMZ:

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action ... We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Costner has been in a standoff with the producers of Yellowstone since February over his shooting scheduling for the second half of Season 5 due to a conflict with another project called Horizon. According to multiple reports, they've been considering killing off his character and ending the show at the conclusion of Season 5.

Paramount Network confirmed Friday that Yellowstone will return for the second half of Season 5 in November, and the show will conclude with those episodes. The network will then launch a new, yet-untitled sequel to Yellowstone in December, with Matthew McConaughey reportedly in talks to star in that new show.

Friday's announcement did not confirm or deny Costner's participation in the back half of Season 5.

