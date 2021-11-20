‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Playlist Is Chock Full of Killer Country Music

Kevin Costner doesn't just play a bunch of Western characters on TV and in the movies. He's immersed in the culture in real life. The Yellowstone star has put together a playlist of his favorite music for Spotify, and it's an astonishing mix of top country stars and roots and Americana standouts.

Costner's Kevin's Picks playlist features a number of top mainstream country stars, including Chris Stapleton. Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Eric Church and more. He also leans heavily toward singer-songwriters, listing tracks from Brandy Clark, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and many more among his essentials.

Artists whose music has appeared on Yellowstone are well-represented, too; Costner pursues a parallel career as a singer-songwriter as the frontman of his own roots-rock and country band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, and he lists several selections from their concept album, Music From Yellowstone, on his playlist. Fellow Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham also makes the cut, along with Lainey Wilson and other artists whose music has peppered the soundtrack of the show.

The Kevin's Picks playlist is exceptionally diverse, drawing on everything from Taylor Swift to the Cadillac Three, the Lone Bellow, Cody Jinks, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and many more.

See the entire playlist below, and keep your eyes open when Yellowstone airs on Sunday nights on Paramount Network. The show's soundtrack routinely features great, sometimes relatively obscure music from some great country and roots artists.

