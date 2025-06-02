The man who voiced one of the most popular characters on FOX's King of the Hill has died.

Jonathan Joss was reportedly shot and killed outside of a house in his San Antonio neighborhood.

Jonathan Joss was the voice of John Redcorn on King of the Hill.

He also played Bad Face, a tough head of security for a marijuana farm on Tulsa King.

Additional roles include Parks & Recreation, Walker, Texas Ranger and the 2010 remake of True Grit.

News of Joss' death comes two months before the premiere of the King of the Hill reboot on Hulu. It's not clear if he's a part of the show, but posts on social media show there was bad blood in the months leading up to his death.

TMZ credits San Antonio police in reporting that Joss and a neighbor got into an argument on Sunday night (June 1). The neighbor allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several times at Joss, who later died of his injuries.

The shooter was reportedly apprehended later that night.

On Saturday, Joss did an appearance at a comic book store in Austin, later posting on Facebook that he needed a ride back to San Antonio after his former manager ghosted him. His last post to Facebook — sent at 1:45PM on Sunday — assured fans he found that ride and was heading home.

Six weeks earlier, he lamented not being invited to a King of the Hill reunion in Austin on May 30.

"This show was a part of my life for many years," Joss writes. "That character, that voice, that story … they were my home, my pride, my connection to something bigger than myself. To not be invited felt like being shut out of a place I helped build."

The snubbing came three months after the actor lost his home and three dogs in a fire.

"Everything I owned ... gone," he shared on April 21. "My memories, my keepsakes, and most painfully, all of my dogs. My companions, my family, my comfort in this world lost in the flames. I’ve been rebuilding, piece by piece, soul by soul. And while this latest heartbreak stings, I want to take a moment to thank you my fans, my friends, and my family of followers."

On King of the Hill, John Redcorn was beloved to fans, despite maintaining a series-long affair with Nancy Gribble, wife to Hank Hill neighbor Dale Gribble. The couple's son Joseph was obviously Redcorn's son, but Dale never figured it out, despite the obvious physical resemblance and many other clues.

Joss becomes the second of Nancy Gribble's two onscreen lovers to die suddenly. Johnny Hardwick voiced Dale Gribble, and in August 2023 he was found dead at his home in Austin.

For the reboot, Toby Huss — the voice of Cotton Hill on King of the Hill — will take over Dale's voice.