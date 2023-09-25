The Voice hopeful Kristen Brown wowed two judges with her cover of Carrie Underwood's "Blown Away" during the Blind Auditions on Monday (Sept. 25), the kickoff episode of the season.

The 24-year-old from Roseville, Calif., is no stranger to country music. Over a decade ago she was a part of an all-female trio called Auburn Road, a group which opened for other artists like Toby Keith and Morgan Wallen.

In 2021, she opted to pursue a solo career.

Brown's experience in front of big crowds proved valuable on this night, as she commanded the show's stage.

While making her pitch to Brown, McEntire made sure she knew that Underwood is a friend of hers and that she did the song justice with her performance.

Stefani also made her plea, noting she has two No. 1 hits on country radio with her husband.

"I've had two No. 1 country hits on country radio riding the coattails of Blake Shelton," she says proudly, standing with her hands on her hips. "I'm very proud."

Just as Stefani begins to say that she couldn't possibly beat out McEntire, coach John Legend reminds her that the country singer has not won The Voice yet.

The "Don't Speak" artist quickly adopted that argument as her own.

"You're right. I have not won a season of The Voice — yet," McEntire responds as she points her scepter at her fellow coach. "So we can make music together. So, I rest my case."

In the end, Brown selected Stefani to be her coach. The Voice airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8PM CT.