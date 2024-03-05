23-year-old stay at home mom Kyra Waits wowed the American Idol judges, receiving a standing ovation after her audition on Monday night (March 4).

In her intro, Waits says she "inherited" her talent from her mom, who sang bluegrass for 15 years. The young hopeful inspiringly details how her mom, Tasha, overcame addiction by getting sober. The new mother's parents and baby supported her through her audition, cheering her on from the sidelines.

"My mom is rooting for me to go all the way because she never got the opportunity," Waits says. "So I just want to make her and my whole family proud."

Waits says she has tried out for Idol a "million times" in the past five years, and she is hoping the show will change her life "completely."

In a flashback, the new mother seems in shock as Idol shows the moment she learned she was getting the chance to audition in front of the Idol judges. Kyra belts out Patty Griffin's "Up to the Mountain," showing her powerhouse vocals. The judges are teary-eyed as the mother sings the emotional ballad.

After the Kentucky singer finishes singing, she receives a standing ovation from all three judges.

"Well, I know it's all about God's timing, but why did it take so long?" Katy Perry jokes, followed with, "You're a different kind of diamond in the rough."

"I love the cry that you have in your voice," Luke Bryan adds. Lionel Richie starts off the unanimous "yes" from all the judges, and the young Kentucky mother emotionally exits the stage, headed to Hollywood after her successful audition.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.

See the Stunning Salaries of the 'American Idol' Judges The new season of American Idol is about to launch, and the judging panel of Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will be laughing all the way to the bank. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker