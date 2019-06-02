Your latest American Idol winner Laine Hardy took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday (May 31) for his first televised performance since winning the show.

Hardy performed "Flame," the single he dropped right after learning he was the winner of the reality show's latest season.

"I hope you find what you're lookin’ for / I hope you get what you're wishin' for / I hope you see what I see when I see what I see in you / I hope you stumble and fall in love / I hope it’s all that you're dreamin' of / And every day is a day that your heartbeat beats for two / And if the darkness arrives / In the still of the night /And there's no one inside / Put your light up," Hardy sings in the chorus of the song.

Though the Lousiana native performed only country hits on the first season of the rebooted show (where he was eliminated in the top 50), this season he put his own spin on songs from all genres of music. Fans quickly got behind him, coining the terms "Party With the Hardy" and "I'm on the Laine Train."

According to the Blast, the 2019 American Idol winner gets $250,000 for a completed album, $1,000 weekly while recording the album and $1,000 for every master recording delivered to the label. From there on, Hardy gets 15 percent royalties. Hardy recently signed to Disney's Hollywood Records. After winning the show, Hardy had time to return home and is now working on his debut album.

