Lainey Wilson took the stage during the 2022 ACM Honors broadcast on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), revving up the crowd with an energetic performance of "Workin' Overtime" from Yellowstone.

The ACM Honors recognized Yellowstone with the ACM Film Award at the ceremony, which took place at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24 and aired on Fox on Tuesday. Wilson is joining the cast of Yellowstone for its upcoming Season 5, and she delivered a scorching performance of "Workin' Overtime," which appeared on Yellowstone long before she was announced as an addition to the cast.

The song appeared during Season 2 of Yellowstone, and Wilson delivered it with the fiery conviction that is her trademark.

"'Cause I been hangin' on a wing and a prayer and / Double daring, tempting fate and flying by / And I ain't sayin' that I'm worth savin' / But I think my angels are workin' overtime," she sings in the clip below.

The 2022 ACM Honors gave special recognition to Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen, Hardy and more. Miranda Lambert was also on hand to accept the ACM Triple Crown Award.

Carly Pearce hosted the ceremony in 2022, and special performances from Vince Gill, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and more were among the highlights of the evening.

Wilson is joining the cast of Yellowstone in Season 5 in the role of a musician named Abby. The new season is slated to premiere on Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.