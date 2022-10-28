Lainey Wilson is hitting the road for her first headlining tour in 2023. The fast-rising country singer-songwriter is slated to launch her Country With a Flare Tour in January.

Wilson will open her Country with a Flare Tour, presented by Stella Rosa Future Is Female, on Jan. 4 with a concert in Spokane, Wash. The 27-date tour wraps in Columbus, Ohio, on March 31. Highlights of the trek include stops at Irving Plaza in New York City and Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.

Ben Chapman is set to join Wilson for the tour, as well as Meg McRee and Leah Blevins on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Nov. 4 at 10AM local time at Wilson's official website. Citi cardmembers will have special access to a presale beginning Nov. 1 at 10AM local time via the Citi Entertainment program. A fan club presale begins on Nov. 2 at 10AM local time, and there's a local pre-sale beginning Nov. 3 at 10AM Local Time.

News of Wilson's upcoming tour lands the same day that she drops her much-anticipated new album, Bell Bottom Country. Wilson's become one of the fastest-rising artists in country music over the course of the past several years, scoring back-to-back No. 1 hits with "Things a Man Oughta Know" and "Never Say Never," a collaboration with Cole Swindell. Her current single is "Heart Like a Truck."

Wilson is also the most-nominated artist in the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards with six nominations, and she is slated to make her debut on Yellowstone in its upcoming Season 5, which is set to launch on Nov. 13.

"This past year has been such a roller coaster – it’s truly been one of the most rewarding and challenging of my career. We’ve worked so hard on this album and I’m so proud of it,” Wilson states. “I can’t wait to headline my first tour next year and play all my new music across the country.”

See a full list of Lainey Wilson's 2023 tour dates below.

Lainey Wilson's 2023 Country With a Flare Tour Dates:

Jan. 4, 2023 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory*

Jan. 5, 2023 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox*

Jan. 6, 2023 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom*

Jan. 7, 2023 - Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom*

Jan. 8, 2023 - Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theatre*

Jan. 12, 2023 - San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo*

Jan. 13, 2023 - Reno, Nev. @ Cargo Concert Hall*

Jan. 14, 2023 - Visalia, Calif. @ Visalia Fox Theatre*

Jan. 19, 2023 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM*

Jan. 21, 2023 - Laramie, Wyo. @ Cowboy Saloon*

Jan. 22, 2023 - Mills, Wyo. @ The Beacon Club*

Feb. 2, 2023 - Silver Spring, Mary. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring*

Feb. 3, 2023 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza*

Feb. 4, 2023 - Jordan, N.Y. @ Kegs Canal Side*

Feb. 5, 2023 - Portland, Maine @ Aura*

Feb. 9, 2023 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal*

Feb. 10, 2023 - Starkville, Miss. @ Rick’s Café*

Feb. 17, 2023 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s*

Feb. 18, 2023 - Greenville, S.C. @ Blind Horse Saloon*

Feb. 24, 2023 - Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note*

Feb. 25, 2023 - Springfield, Mo. @ Midnight Rodeo*

March 2, 2023 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection+

March 3, 2023 - Rootstown, Ohio @ Dusty Armadillo+

March 16, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 23, 2023 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom+

March 30, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave+

March 31, 2023 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone+

*With Meg McRee

+With Leah Blevins