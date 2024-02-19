Lainey Wilson had a big night out at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Sunday (Feb. 18): Not only was she a performer at the show, but she won the trophy for the People's Female Country Artist.

During her time onstage accepting the trophy, Wilson got personal with the audience, speaking about her place in the country genre and all of the supporters who helped her get there. The most important of those, of course, were God, her family and her boyfriend, Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

"Thank you to my mama, my daddy, my family. My hometown, my team," the singer said, emotionally holding up her trophy. "[Artist manager] Mandelyn [Monchick], I love you so much. Duck, I love you back there. And my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I will say, I could not do this without him guiding me every single step of the way.

"But also, I wanna thank the fans. I'm telling you right now, I couldn't do this without y'all," Wilson continued.

Elsewhere in her acceptance speech, Wilson reflected on the state of country music, and shared how proud she is to be a part of a diverse, rapidly growing genre.

"Y'all, I am so proud of country music right now, and I am so proud to be a part of this generation," she said. "Everybody looks different and sounds different and has a different story, and comes from different walks of life.

"And it truly is the storytelling in country music that keeps drawing people to it, and I know that, and I just wanna say, thank y'all so much for letting me tell my story. Thank you for letting me tell my story and somehow finding your story within the lyrics, within the melodies, within the guitar riffs, whatever it is," she continued.

In addition to being a nominee at the People's Choice Awards, Wilson was a performer, too. She took the stage for a medley of hits, including "Things a Man Oughtta Know," "Watermelon Moonshine" and her newest release, "Country's Cool Again."

The People's Choice Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday night. The show broadcast on NBC and simultaneously streamed on Peacock.