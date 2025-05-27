Lainey Wilson transported the 2025 American Music Awards to the clouds during her performance at the show on Monday (May 26).

The live rendition of her new single "Somewhere Over Laredo" was stunning and she looked flawless on that stage.

The wind machine, however, had other plans for her.

It appears Wilson's vision for the performance was to make it look like she was flying over Laredo, Texas. Fog machines created the clouds, while a spacious set design with just Wilson and a musician at a piano on a platform gave an "in the sky" kind of feel.

To fine-tune the aesthetic, Wilson asked for a wind machine, which presented a few challenges.

The country star could be seen pulling hair out of her face a few times during the song. Toward the end, she had hair stuck in her mouth and lipstick, which, as every woman knows, is a huge pain in the neck. There were also plenty of moments that her hair danced across her perfectly done-up makeup.

Lainey Wilson performs "Somewhere Over Laredo" at the AMAs laineywilson via YouTube loading...

The real challenge was trying to get her long cape to catch the wind and flutter out behind her, as presumably was the whole goal. All throughout the performance, Wilson was tugging her cape up with her left hand, hoping it would find a breeze and lift off.

At one point, as seen below, she whips the long train in an effort to get the bottom section off the stage.

Related: Here are the Lyrics to Lainey Wilson's "Somewhere Over Laredo"

The unruly cape becomes a real problem when the "Whirlwind" singer pulls the microphone off the stand and walks in front of the piano during the second chorus and the train lodges itself underneath her feet.

Thankfully, it doesn't trip her up, and she finds a way to get it out from under her. During the bridge, Wilson makes a strategic move as she leans over the piano and gives the finicky fabric a strong kick.

Lainey Wilson performs "Somewhere Over Laredo" at the AMAs laineywilson via YouTube loading...

Did Lainey Wilson Win at the 2025 American Music Awards?

Wilson was nominated in one category at the American Music Awards. She was up for Favorite Female Country Artist along with Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Megan Moroney and Beyonce. The trophy ultimately went to Beyonce.

The AMAs are an all-genre awards show with a select few categories dedicated to country music. In addition to Favorite Female, there are trophies handed out for Favorite Male, Favorite Duo or Group, Favorite Album and Song from the genre.

Post Malone and Dan + Shay were also winners in the country categories. The AMAs are fan-voted.

Lainey Wilson Facts: 13 Things Country Fans Need to Know You already know Lainey Wilson 's birthday, hometown, songs etc ... Here are 11 facts you probably didn't know unless you raised her. For example, did you ever wonder why she and boyfriend Duck Hodges don't kiss in public?

And did you know that she gave Yellowstone one firm rule when it came to kissing actor Ian Bohen? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes