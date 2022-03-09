When she accepted her Song of the Year trophy for "Things a Man Oughta Know" at the ACM Awards on Monday (March 7), Lainey Wilson spoke about the meaning of the song. Its lyrics send a message about the importance of treating people right, she explained from the stage: "The Golden Rule, y'all."

Backstage in the press room, Wilson shared a little more about what the song means to her.

"When we sat down to write 'Things a Man Oughta Know,' we were really just talking about the things my parents taught me growing up, things that were what they thought I needed to know. How to change a tire, how to start a fire, [how to] hook up a truck to a trailer," the singer recounted. "But when we really started digging a little deeper, we started talking about characteristics that I made sure I looked for in other people, but also in myself...the song is really about having good character."

"Things a Man Oughta Know" became a breakout hit for Wilson in 2021, earning the singer her first No. 1 hit at country radio and a rapidly expanding fan base. Many of those listeners have since made the song their own, she explained.

"I'm so glad this song has grown a set of wings and truly, people have just latched onto it," she said. "Everybody from old men to little girls. It's just crazy the amount of stories I hear.

"I mean, even a few days ago, this man slid into my DMs and said, 'Thanks for ruining my marriage!'" she added with a laugh. "I'm like, 'Hey man, that ain't my problem. You better figure that out.'"

Though it's apparently helped end at least one love story, "Things a Man Oughta Know" represents a dream fulfilled for Wilson, who teared up at Monday's awards show as she reflected on all the hard work, faith and time it took for her to make it in the country music business.

"I feel like I'm here, and I deserve to be here," she told the assembled press, fighting back tears. "And it's a damn good feeling."

