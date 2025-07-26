Lainey Wilson and bell bottoms go hand in hand!

The country singer is rarely seen without her signature look, and she's got such an affinity for the style that she named her Nashville bar Bell Bottoms Up. The name also comes from one of her songs.

It's a clever play on her attire and the barroom phrase, "Bottoms up!"

Now, thanks to some clever marketing, fans can get their hands on Wilson's bell bottoms — sort of.

The Lainey Wilson-themed bar in Music City is serving up drinks in a bell-bottom collector's cup.

The plastic cup is designed to look like the lower two-thirds of Wilson's leg, complete with a denim bell-bottom design and a black cowboy boot.

A matching round platform supports the leg cup, with the Bell Bottoms Up logo on it.

The cup is topped off with a lid and a straw, so fans can take their drinks with them as they walk up and down Broadway in downtown Nashville.

It's similar to the iconic hand grenades you see on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, La., but in leg form.

Oh, and you'll want to buy two of them to complete the set. It would be weird to have just one of Wilson's legs, right?

Perhaps these cups will give Wilson a leg up on the competition in an ever-growing landscape of celebrity bars in Nashville.

Where Is Lainey Wilson's Bar in Nashville?

Bell Bottoms Up is located in the heart of Nashville.

While it doesn't sit right on the main stretch of Broadway, where most of the bars are, it's just around the corner on 3rd Ave.

The country hitmaker took over the old location of FGL House, which was once Florida Georgia Line's bar.

Like many celebrity bars in Music City, Bell Bottoms Up is unique to Wilson's style.

In addition to photos of herself that line the walls, she has also curated a retro Western design that feels distinctly like her and her vintage look.