Lainey Wilson’s Not a Spender, But She’s Got a Splurge in Mind to Celebrate Her CMAs Wins

CMA Awards breakout Lainey Wilson won the first two trophies of her career at the 2022 awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and they were big ones -- she won the New Artist of the Year award, and then followed that up with Female Vocalist of the Year trophy later in the night.

Now, it's time to celebrate her victories: But as the singer told Taste of Country ahead of the CMAs, it feels a little unnatural to drop huge amounts of cash. "I am such a tightwad. I'm not even playing. Like, I save my money. It's crazy," Wilson said.

So much so, in fact, that even after two No. 1 hits, a massive jump in her fan base, a whopping six CMA nominations and the release of her highly-anticipated Bell Bottom Country album, Wilson hasn't even traded up when it comes to the car she drives.

"I'm still driving around a vehicle right now with a leaky sunroof, that smells like mildew," the singer confesses. "So it's time to -- yeah. If we win, we're gonna figure it out."

And win she did. Wilson is more than likely looking at a fresh set of wheels after a CMAs night that brought triumph both in the awards categories and in a deeply meaningful personal moment. The singer was able to walk the red carpet with her dad, Brian Wilson, after a harrowing health journey that nearly claimed his life earlier this year.

Backstage in the media room, Wilson told press that her dad -- who was hospitalized for two months after sustaining a fungal infection, and underwent several surgeries, including the removal of one of his eyes -- made her big night all the more special.

"This is the most I've seen him smile in months. Since he got sick," she explained. "Of course, [these trophies] mean the world to me, but also having him here tonight with me meant just as much."