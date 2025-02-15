If country music doesn’t end up working out for Lainey Wilson, she could make a fortune on the game show circuit.

Lainey Wilson was in studio with Taste of Country Mornings with Wood and Nicole when we asked her to try and identify other country music stars by only seeing a small part of their face.

She killed it during the challenge, going three for three.

Many of the comments on the Taste of Country Instagram had most of the mystery artists pegged, but it was noteworthy that Hardy jumped into the comments.

Needless to say, I don’t think Wilson will be popping up on any game shows anytime soon, since the music business is going pretty well for her.

She will be touring all over in 2025 on her Whirlwind Tour. She spoke about her album and all the work that goes into it when she joined Taste of Country Nights With Evan Paul.

