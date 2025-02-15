We Quizzed Lainey Wilson on Her Fellow Country Singers + She Killed It [Watch]

We Quizzed Lainey Wilson on Her Fellow Country Singers + She Killed It [Watch]

Getty - Monica Schipper

If country music doesn’t end up working out for Lainey Wilson, she could make a fortune on the game show circuit.

Lainey Wilson was in studio with Taste of Country Mornings with Wood and Nicole when we asked her to try and identify other country music stars by only seeing a small part of their face.

She killed it during the challenge, going three for three.

Many of the comments on the Taste of Country Instagram had most of the mystery artists pegged, but it was noteworthy that Hardy jumped into the comments.

Instagram - @Tasteofcountry
loading...

Needless to say, I don’t think Wilson will be popping up on any game shows anytime soon, since the music business is going pretty well for her.

She will be touring all over in 2025 on her Whirlwind Tour. She spoke about her album and all the work that goes into it when she joined Taste of Country Nights With Evan Paul.

Jelly Roll: 25 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer

Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 25 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.

Filed Under: Lainey Wilson
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos, Taste of Country Mornings

More From Taste of Country