Lainey Wilson is all about empowering young girls. Her shows often include a special moment where she chooses a little female fan to come up onstage, repeat an empowerment mantra and wear the title of "Cowgirl of the Night."

But this particular cowgirl was so full of personality, even the singer herself was impressed.

During the singer's Country's Cool Again Tour stop in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday night (Oct. 18), she spotted a little girl in the crowd -- and there were immediately a few clues that they might have some things in common.

For one, the young fan -- whose name is Savannah -- was rocking a black cowboy hat exactly like Wilson's own. She was also holding up a sign that read "Lainey, my daddy bet me a horse trailer if I get onstage."

Of course, Wilson's love for horses and horseback riding is well documented, both in her songs and in her Yellowstone role, so the singer knew she had to help the young girl win that bet. "Looks like you're getting a horse trailer. Sorry, daddy!" she joked.

From there, the moment only got cuter. Little Savannah told Wilson that her favorite song is "Heart Like a Truck," and added that they've got similar values when it comes to growing up country, loving family and being raised tough by a farmer father.

"He raised me up as a farmer and I love him," she said.

"Y'all, I think I just met my best friend," Wilson told the crowd.

The crowd couldn't get enough of little Savannah and her adorable, spunky personality, letting out "aws" and laughter as she and Wilson continued their onstage banter. Then, the young girl began telling Wilson her phone number -- right into the microphone.

"We ain't gonna say it into the microphone, but we're gonna get your phone number right here," the singer said, leading Savannah over to the side of the stage so she could write it down.

"She knows what she wants. I'm gonna tell ya right now, this girl right here is gonna be successful. I'm not even playing. She is a go-getter!" Wilson raved as Savannah was writing down her phone number.

After Wilson led Savannah in her nightly "Cowgirl of the Night" affirmation, the singer admitted she was reluctant to let her new little friend leave the stage. "I just wanna finish the show with her. Can we be a duo?" she said, as the young fan turned to her and asked to sing.

They then performed a snippet of "Atta Girl," one of the songs off Wilson's Bell Bottom Country album, together, before moving into Savannah's favorite song: "Heart Like a Truck."

Wilson has a busy fall ahead of her. In addition to a packed calendar of headlining shows, she has been announced as a co-host of the 2024 CMA Awards, where she'll split the gig with returning hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

She also recently revealed that she is performing the Thanksgiving Dallas Cowboys halftime show, alongside an as-yet-unannounced special guest.