Lainey Wilson is asking fans for more prayers as her father continues to battle a "critical" health emergency that caused her to cancel two upcoming shows.

The country hitmaker and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to reveal that two concerts scheduled for the weekend could not go forward as planned.

"Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA," she wrote. "I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical."

"Please keep my family in your prayers," Wilson added.

She turned to Instagram later in the day to post a picture of herself with her father, writing, "My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know."

RaeLynn, Cole Swindell, Lily Rose, Wade Bowen, Brittney Spencer, Whitney Duncan and more country singers were among those who weighed in, saying that they were sending prayers. Wilson had posted no further updates as of Thursday morning (July 28).

Wilson has shot to fame over the last two years, scoring back-to-back No. 1 hits with "Things a Man Oughta Know" and "Never Say Never," her duet with Cole Swindell. Her current single is "Heart Like a Truck." The singer has also landed a role in Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5, where she will play a musician named Abby.

The Yellowstone news broke on June 10, and days later, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was already filming her role.

"We are in the process of it right now," Wilson said. "It's going great, and I'm surprising myself."

Season 5 of Yellowstone began filming in Montana in mid-May, and it's scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

The new season will consist of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

