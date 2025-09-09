Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll Join Rock Legends’ Star-Studded Project

Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll are just two of the country artists who will be a part of an upcoming project from Bon Jovi.

The rock band is set to re-release their Forever album, with new collaborative versions of each song filling the tracklist.

"After the release of Bon Jovi's acclaimed 2024 album Forever, the band reimagined every song on the album with an array of some of the world's most revered and innovative artists who are also friends of the band," the group's website reads.

What Song Does Lainey Wilson Sing With Bon Jovi?

Called Forever (Legendary Edition), the collection features special guests on 13 of the album's 14 tracks. Wilson joins the band on a new version of "I Wrote You a Song."

The country singer delivered a high energy cover of Bon Jovi's song "Living on a Prayer" earlier this year.

What Song Does Jelly Roll Sing with Bon Jovi?

Jelly Roll is easily one of the hottest artists in country music right now, so it's no surprise the band reached out to him for a collaboration. The country hitmaker is featured on a new version of their song "Living Proof."

Who Else Is Featured on Forever (Legendary Edition)?

Wilson and Jelly Roll are not the only country singers who were enlisted for the new edition of the album. The War & Treaty sing "The People's House" with the band, while Marcus King and Jason Isbell are found on "My First Guitar" and "Waves," respectively.

Other artists include Ryan Tedder, Avril Lavigne, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Fans will be able to purchase the album when it arrives on Oct. 24.

Bon Jovi and Country Music

The legendary rock band is no stranger to the world of country music. In fact, they have worked with Jennifer Nettles, LeAnn Rimes, Big & Rich and Chris LeDoux in the past.

Their 2007 album Lost Highway was the band's way of leaning into the country sound. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart.