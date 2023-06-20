Lainey Wilson is one of the brightest rising stars in country music right now, and this video shows why. Country fans are coming out in droves to support Wilson and her music — fans of all ages.

Wilson shared an unforgettable moment with a little fan named Finley on Saturday (June 17) during her performance at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Finley was holding up a sign as high as she could, which read:

“Lainey, my dad bet me a pony if I get to get on stage at my first ever country concert.”

As you can imagine, there are probably hundreds of signs held up at a live show, so Finley's father probably felt like it was a pretty safe bet for him, and that she wouldn't get pulled onstage.

Well, Daddy was wrong:

During Wilson's song "Hillbilly Hippie," she happened to look down and spotted Finley's sign, asked for it, and read it aloud to the whole crowd.

Then, the country star invited the young fan on stage. Once Finley made it onto the stage, she immediately broke down in tears, as her little heart just couldn't handle the amazing moment that was happening to her.

Wilson was able to find Finely's dad in the crowd, and she reiterated to him that he'd lost the bet.

"She’s going to get a pony now. I hate to tell you, but you’ve got to get a pony tomorrow," the singer said, the crowd cheering. "Finley is getting a pony y’all!"

The "Heart Like a Truck" hitmaker is on tour for the remainder of the year — Wilson has shows scheduled until Dec. 16, 2023.

