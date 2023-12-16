Lainey Wilson had a big surprise for the fans who attended her concert on Friday night (Dec. 15) in Las Vegas. The newly crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year brought Miranda Lambert out to join her — and the pair debuted a new, unreleased song live on stage.

Wilson was performing at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Friday night, and in the crowd-shot video below, Lambert joins her for a rousing, high-energy rendition of one of Lambert's biggest early hits, "Kerosene":

The air then joined their voices together for a new song that might be titled "Good Horses."

"I don’t need a map, I don’t need a road / I don’t need a fence, I just need to know / If you want to love me, you don’t need a rope / You just need to know / I don’t need a compass, I don’t need a saddle / Let go of the reins baby, let me unravel / If you want to love me, you don’t need a rope / You just need to know / Good horses come home," they sing together in the chorus:

Wilson is on a hot streak after winning an armload of trophies at the 2023 CMA Awards in November. She is slated to hit the road in March of 2024 for an overseas tour that will see her perform in Germany, Australia, England, Ireland, Scotland and more.