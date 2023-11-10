5 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Nov. 4-10, 2023)

Kenny Chesney's stadium tour led this week's announcements, but he's not the only iconic act to share massive tour news.

Hootie & the Blowfish — led by Darius Rucker — will reunite for more than 40 shows in 2024. Additionally, Lainey Wilson, Jo Dee Messina and Priscilla Block announced tours. The announcements figure to taper off as we approach the holidays, but these five artists assured us of one more blast until then.

As with the weekly new music list, this tour news drop was fueled by CMA Awards week. That's typically the final big promotional push of the year. After that, artists will pivot to spring and summer announcements, which typically come in late winter. Scroll down to see this week's new tour dates, links and on sale information.

Notes: Collective Soul and Edwin McCain opening.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Nov. 10.

Jo Dee Messina's Heads Carolina Tails California Tour 2024

Notes: Includes several festival dates.

Tickets: On sale information available at Messina's website.

Notes: Zac Brown, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker opening.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Nov. 17.

April 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

April 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

May 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 11 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

May 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 — Landover, Md. @ FedExField

June 1 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium

June 8 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 22 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

July 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

July 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

July 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 17 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Lainey Wilson: Live 2024 Global Tour

Notes: Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe and Harper O'Neill opening.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Nov. 10.

Priscilla Block's Hey Jack Tour

Notes: Ryan Larkins opening.

Tickets: Visit Priscilla Block's website.