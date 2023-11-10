5 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Nov. 4-10, 2023)
Kenny Chesney's stadium tour led this week's announcements, but he's not the only iconic act to share massive tour news.
Hootie & the Blowfish — led by Darius Rucker — will reunite for more than 40 shows in 2024. Additionally, Lainey Wilson, Jo Dee Messina and Priscilla Block announced tours. The announcements figure to taper off as we approach the holidays, but these five artists assured us of one more blast until then.
Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023 + 2024, Full List
As with the weekly new music list, this tour news drop was fueled by CMA Awards week. That's typically the final big promotional push of the year. After that, artists will pivot to spring and summer announcements, which typically come in late winter. Scroll down to see this week's new tour dates, links and on sale information.
Hootie & the Blowfish Summer Camp With Trucks Tour
Notes: Collective Soul and Edwin McCain opening.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Nov. 10.
Jo Dee Messina's Heads Carolina Tails California Tour 2024
Notes: Includes several festival dates.
Tickets: On sale information available at Messina's website.
Kenny Chesney's 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour
Notes: Zac Brown, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker opening.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Nov. 17.
April 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
April 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
May 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 11 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
May 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 25 — Landover, Md. @ FedExField
June 1 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium
June 8 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
June 22 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field
July 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
July 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
July 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
Aug. 3 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Aug. 17 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 23 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Lainey Wilson: Live 2024 Global Tour
Notes: Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe and Harper O'Neill opening.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Nov. 10.
Priscilla Block's Hey Jack Tour
Notes: Ryan Larkins opening.
Tickets: Visit Priscilla Block's website.
The Top 40 Country Songs of 2023, Ranked
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes