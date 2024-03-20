Lainey Wilson Gets Pooped on by a Local Aussie [Watch]

Instagram/Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Lainey Wilson was absolutely stunned after she got pooped on by a bird during her time in Australia.

In a video shared to social media, the country singer looks at her traveling companions in disbelief with the bird's mess on her left shoulder.

"I just got s--t on," she says uncomfortably. "I don't know what to do. I just got s--t all over. Dang."

It's a funny reaction given the fact that Wilson grew up raising horses, which is a messy job.

"In some cultures it's good luck," one of her crew members says, trying to console her.

Why Is Lainey Wilson in Australia?

Wilson is in the Down Under fulfilling the Australian dates of her international tour. During her down time, she ventured out to visit some of the (wild) locals.

Shortly after her bird incident, she experienced the joy of holding a baby koala at the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary. The moment proved to be the perfect pick-me-up after a, well, crappy morning.

"I got s--t on by a bird this morning, but I'm about to hold a koala. Life is good," she says, now in better spirits.

The "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" singer encountered other wildlife including crocodiles, kangaroos and even some more birds during her trip.

Lainey Wilson's Special Australian Sendoff: Keith Urban

Prior to jetting off to across the globe, Wilson was dropped off at the airport by a country music's resident Australian, Keith Urban. The veteran gave her the rundown of what to expect while she was there. Oddly enough, he neglected to warn her about any pooping birds.

The "Country's Cool Again" singer will remain in Oz for a few more days before heading to Europe for a slate of shows in April and May. She'll juggle a few dates back in the States in between her international trips.

