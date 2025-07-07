Did Lainey Wilson just take a jab at her own flesh and blood on social media?

The country singer shared a series of photos from her family vacation in the Bahamas and might have called her sister Janna a pig in the process.

"Celebrated America's birthday with my fam in the Bahamas," she writes in the caption. "No, the first pic is not my sister!"

The first of the many photos she posted shows Wilson kneeling down next to a pig. Yep, a pig!

Upon first reading, it sounds like she likened her sister Janna Wilson Sadler to that of a pig.

However, it's more likely that Wilson was writing from a self-deprecating viewpoint, joking that she herself bears a resemblance to the sow.

Fans Rave Over Lainey Wilson's Family Vacation Photos

Aside from swimming with the pigs, likely at Pig Beach in the Exuma Cays, Wilson and her family enjoyed plenty of fun in the sun. It looks like her fiance Devlin Hodges made the trip, as well as her human sister Janna with her husband and kids.

Wilson's photos include beach time, pool time, boat time and a bunch of watermelon, as evidenced by the 12th photo.

"The eviscerated pile of watermelon rinds is a whole mood for the Fourth," fellow singer Caylee Hammack comments.

"I miss me some strawberry mango daiquiris!!!!!" Hodges writes.

"You look so happy, sister!" a fan chimes in. "Love to see it."

"Wonderful story through these photos," another shares.

"You exude such joy & happiness!" someone else notes. "So very happy for you! You look AMAZING BTW!"

Is Lainey Wilson Touring in 2025?

While Wilson has been enjoying a more pockets of downtime than usual in 2025, things are about to pick up.

In addition to a few more festival shows, the country hitmaker will be launching the North American leg of her Whirlwind Tour in August. The trek will keep her busy through most of the fall with the final date scheduled for Nov. 8.

