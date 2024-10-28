Lainey Wilson is heading into November on fire with a fresh album, Whirlwind. The new record features 14 songs, including a collaboration with Miranda Lambert.

Wilson was asked to rank her songs on the album, which to a singer-songwriter is like picking which child is your favorite.

But she was up to the task and ranked five of the songs on her new album as they were blindly provided to her.

Lainey Wilson @LaineyWilson, Instagram loading...

"This is gonna be hard because they're all my babies. But, '4x4xU,' ooh, shoot, I think it's gotta be 4," she says.

The next song in the carousel to pop up was "Hang Tight Honey."

"It's the first one I put out, out of these right here, so it's not old, but it kinda feels old — so, 5," she declares.

Next pops up "Good Horses," her collaboration with Lambert. "I got to do that with my girl, Miranda Lambert, 3," she says.

In comes the title track, "Whirlwind," which really makes Wilson light up.

"That's what my life has been lately," she says, meaning a "whirlwind." "So I guess it's gonna have to be No. 2."

The perfect song happened to pop up last, with only one spot left. "Well, that's a Kris Kristofferson song, so it would be sacrilegious for it not to be No. 1," Wilson says. "Help Me Make It Through The Night" is that song.

Lainey Wilson @LaineyWilson, Instagram loading...

Wilson is the reigning 2023 CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year and once again nominated for the accolade at the upcoming CMA Awards (Nov. 20).

She discussed the pressures of winning the award again and what she has accomplished this year with us in the Taste of Country Nights studio recently. Watch here:

Lainey Wilson Facts: 13 Things Country Fans Need to Know You already know Lainey Wilson 's birthday, hometown, songs etc ... Here are 11 facts you probably didn't know unless you raised her. For example, did you ever wonder why she and boyfriend Duck Hodges don't kiss in public?

And did you know that she gave Yellowstone one firm rule when it came to kissing actor Ian Bohen? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes