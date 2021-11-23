When Lana Scott took to the stage on Monday (Nov. 22) night as part of the Live Top 11 Performances on Season 21 of The Voice, she didn’t know her coach, Blake Shelton, would consider her performance to be her best so far.

But he did. And, perhaps it’s because Scott is fully aware of who she is as an artist at this point in the competition.

And apparently her fans — affectionately known as the ‘Lanterns' — know who she is, as well. This week, it was their turn to choose the song for the remaining contestants. And, when it came to Scott, they decided to keep her in the lane that she has done all season long: They opted to have her sing a country tune, selecting "I Hope" by Gabby Barrett.

"I Hope" not only brought Barrett huge success, becoming a massive crossover hit, but it is all about a scorned woman wishing revenge on an ex-lover. So, it made perfect sense to have Scott cover it, as she has previously shared she was going through a breakup recently and has shown to possess a sassy side.

Taking the stage in a pair of cut-up jeans with silver heels and a brimmed hat, Scott — now the sole country singer on Team Blake — put her mark on the bold tune, sharing her subtle rasp, effortless runs and unique country twang. She showed so much confidence and attitude during her presentation of the song, in fact, that coaches couldn't help but stand up in their seats and applaud.

"I feel like I'm not at The Voice right now," Ariana Grande remarked, looking stunned after Scott's performance. "I feel like I’m at a Lana show. You’re the perfectly packaged, ready-to-go country star. Here you are."

"Every season, there’s this conversation we have at some point about an artist having their breakout moment. Some never have it. You just completely changed the landscape of this entire competition," Shelton added. "That was by far the best performance that you’ve had!"

During the episode, fans could vote on their favorite artists, and Scott was one of three outstanding performances on Team Blake. She is up against fellow Team Blake powerhouse soul singers Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham. She is also up against eight other contestants vying for the win.

One singer with the least number of votes will go home during the results show, which airs on Tuesday night (Nov. 23) on NBC.