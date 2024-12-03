I Think ‘Landman’ Might Be Even Better Than ‘Yellowstone’ — Here’s Why

Landman is the latest hit show from the one-man television juggernaut of Taylor Sheridan, and so far, I actually think it's better than the show that changed his life and career, Yellowstone.

What Is Landman About?

Landman is set in the rough-and-tumble world of the West Texas oil fields, and the show centers around the character of Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), who works to secure land rights and manage the people for a huge oil company — a job that often requires him to do things that are slightly outside the boundaries of both ethics and the law.

Who Stars in Landman?

In addition to Thornton, Landman includes the following actors:

Demi Moore stars as Cami Miller, a friend of Tommy's who is married to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas.

Jon Hamm from Mad Men stars as Cami's husband, Monty Miller, a power player in the Texas oil industry with a long personal and professional connection to Tommy.

Ali Larter plays Tommy's ex-wife, Angela Norris.

Michelle Randolph from 1923 appears as Tommy and Angela's strong-willed 17-year-old daughter, Ainsley Norris.

Jacob Lofland plays Tommy and Angela's son, Cooper Norris, who's a rookie at working in the oil and gas fields.

Kayla Wallace plays Rebecca Savage, an intimidating attorney.

James Jordan from Yellowstone plays Tommy's roommate, Dale Bradley, a petroleum engineer who manages oil field workers.

Country singer Mark Collie plays a West Texas lawman, Sheriff Joeberg.

Paulina Chavez plays Ariana, a young mother whose family has been struck by tragedy.

Octavio Rodriguez plays Antonio, an angry man who has been hardened by that tragedy.

Colm Feore plays an oil company attorney and administrator named Nathan.

Mustafa Speaks appears as Boss, a roughneck with a lot of field experience.

J.R. Villarreal plays Manuel, an oil worker who is out for revenge after a disaster.

Andy Garcia will guest star as Galino, described as a "capable, powerful and practical man."

Michael Pena will guest star as a character named Armando.

Is Landman Better Than Yellowstone?

Overall, probably not. But if you compare the debut season of Landman to the fifth season of Yellowstone that is currently airing its second half, then the answer is yes.

Landman is currently better than Yellowstone, albeit with some qualifications.

Part of what has plagued Yellowstone's troubled fifth season is simply the delays in filming it, which led to uncertainty about whether former series lead Kevin Costner was going to continue. That forced Taylor Sheridan to "hover the plane," as he likes to say, instead of landing it, and much of the first half of Season 5 was pretty sub-par for Yellowstone as a result, with a bunch of plot lines that got introduced and then never got properly resolved.

Remember the wolves that the Bunkhouse Boys shot illegally and how much potential fallout there was going to be from that? In the wake of Costner's departure and the fact that the show has a limited number of episodes to close out its storylines, that one simply went away without explanation or resolution, along with several other sub-plots that it appears the show will not resolve.

Remember Carter's girlfriend? We haven't seen her in the second half of Season 5, either, though there are still two more episodes to resolve that. But we're going to guess that the last two episodes don't focus on Carter and her holding hands in a meadow as she comforts him about the death of Colby.

Where Does Landman Air?

Landman airs exclusive via the Paramount+ streaming app.

How Many Episodes of Landman Will There Be?

Season 1 of Landman will consist of 10 episodes. It's not clear if the show is intended to run for multiple seasons or not.

Yellowstone's 10 Best Death Scenes The best deaths on Yellowstone were satisfying. Villains who torture John Dutton and his family always meet a gruesome end on this show. Here are the 10 most epic death scenes from Seasons 1 to 5. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 Yellowstone is gearing up to return for the much-anticipated second half of Season 5, and Paramount Network has shared several never-before-seen photos as a first look at the upcoming episodes. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham's Gorgeous $2.45 Million Estate Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for sale, and pictures show a beautiful, luxurious property that offers stunning mountain views. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison's Spectacular $2.7 Million Villa Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison is selling her stunning villa in a private California canyon, and pictures show a rare property that's worth every penny of her nearly $2.7 million asking price.

Harrison's 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,579-square-foot home was built in 1958 and has since been updated into a Mediterranean-style villa.

The property is remarkably secluded, with just one small, private road leading to the gated front of the home. It opens onto soaring canyon views at the back of the property, and almost every interior room boasts stunning views out over the canyons, while the exterior boasts outdoor living spaces, a fireplace and more. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Actor Barret Swatek's $100 Million Malibu Estate Yellowstone actor Barret Swatek is selling her spectacular oceanfront estate in Malibu, and pictures show a bedazzling property that's one of the most upper-crust properties even in that illustrious zip code.

Swatek and her husband, former hedge fund manager Adam Weiss, are asking for just under $100 million for their 4-bedroom, 5.5-bathoom, 7,450-square-foot contemporary villa that sits directly beachside on the white sands of El Sol Beach, one of the most exclusive spots even according to Malibu standards. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.