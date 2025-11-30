Landman Season 2, Episode 3 began airing on Sunday (Nov. 30), and the new episode delivered more financial intrigue, danger and several confrontations.

What Happens to Tommy Norris on Landman Season 2, Episode 3?

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) is beset with problems on all sides as Landman Season 2, Episode 3 — titled "Almost a Home" — gets underway.

His son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland) has unwittingly gone into business with a man named Danny Morrell (Andy Garcia), who has invested tens of millions into his oil wells that are now producing very well.

The problem is, Morrell is the public identity of Gallino, who is actually a cartel figure who is using his various investments to clean his dirty drug money. And now he's using his hold over Cooper to get to Tommy.

Get our free mobile app

In a confrontation in his office, he tells Tommy that they're partners now and he owes him for having spared him before, as well as investing in his son.

What Happens to Cami Miller in Landman Season 2, Episode 3?

Tommy is also up to his neck in trouble at work, as Cami (Demi Moore) has figured out that her late husband, Monty (Jon Hamm) had taken a number of high-dollar loans to keep M-Tex afloat — and now the company is essentially broke, putting her at risk of losing everything.

She and Tommy go to see the company's attorney, who has been dodging her calls. She throws a drink in his face, while Tommy ends up breaking a beer bottle over his head in an attempt to impress upon him the importance of answering their financial questions.

They track him down at the Cattlemen's Club, where Morrell is also a prominent member. Tommy, Angela and Cami all end having drinks with him and his wife, which actually shows a different side to a man who is now trying to become a legitimate businessman.

Cami doesn't know his true identity, and when he mentions that he's an investor, she perks up, telling him she may need a new investor — which may unknowingly put her in bed with the cartel.

The episode ends with Cami sobbing on the floor, holding onto a picture as she realizes the enormity of what she has lost — and everything that she is still facing.

What Happens to Angela Norris in Landman Season 2, Episode 3?

Angela (Ali Larter) is house hunting in the new episode, and as always. she's going big, trying to convince Tommy to purchase an over-the-top mansion in Ft. Worth — and she's not above using some extreme methods to convince him, as she demonstrates in a NSFW scene in his truck that draws attention from a passing cop.

After they spend time with Morrell and his wife, Angela is upset because Tommy said he liked Morrell's wife. But her anger soon turns to tears as she points out to Tommy that he introduced her to them as his wife, to which he replies that they've been living as man and wife again for a while.

"Are you asking? Yes," she says with her usual over-the-top drama — meaning it looks like there might be a wedding this season on Landman.

What Else Happens During Landman Season 2, Episode 3?

Elsewhere in the episode, Ariana (Paulina Chavez) takes a job bartending at the Patch Cafe, where she quickly learns to push back against customers who overstep — rather forcibly, in this instance.

Meanwhile, Dale (James Jordan) and his crew go out to inspect one of the wells that Tommy is thinking about taking over for M-Tex and find that there is a leak of some sort, which impacts them all and nearly kills them before a medical helicopter arrives to help. He estimates it's going to take two years and $20 million to address the environmental problems before the well can become operational again, meaning M-Tex's financial problems may have to get worse before they can get any better.

What Happens Next on Landman Season 2?

It seems likely that Tommy and Morrell are going to have to come to some further accommodation, and it might even wind up where M-Tex is being funded by his cartel money, too.

Will Tommy buy a giant mansion to please Angela? Will they remarry and live there crazily ever after? Will Cooper and Ariana get back together? Will he wind up a major player in the West Texas oil business, or will he run afoul of his new partner and end up in even more serious trouble? And will we ever find out exactly why nobody liked Tommy's mother?

Landman Season 2 airs new episodes every Sunday via Paramount+.

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Landman' Season 2 Paramount has released several first-look pictures in advance of Landman Season 2, and it looks like the new season will ratchet up the crazy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker