Laura Bell Bundy Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic is quickly spreading through America and proving to be an equalizer in terms of whom it hits, ranging from everyday individuals to stars including such luminaries as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba. The latest to hit the country world is actress and singer Laura Bell Bundy, who announced she has been diagnosed with the virus.

Bundy, in the above video, told fans that she has tested positive for coronavirus, but was quick to reassure everyone. "Do not be alarmed. I am okay," she said. "I am taking everything in stride, I am taking all the nutritional supplements that have been recommended by my doctor."

Bundy also noted that she was supplementing her health with herbs, and went on to describe some of her symptoms, which she classified as "minor" and attributed their lack of severity to the fact that she's been taking good care of herself. She explained she's been quarantined since Mar. 12, after suffering a headache and a sore throat. Following that, she had a "tightness in her chest," and "a shortness of breath."

Bundy called her doctor and was tested on Mar. 19, receiving her diagnosis on Mar. 23. She informed fans that she questioned her decision to get tested, wondering if she was just being a "hypochondriac." However, she has since come around to the value of being cautious, noting that her husband is starting with the symptoms as well (her young son, however, does not have any signs yet). She posted "Please please stay home, take care of yourselves," on her Instagram account.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only touched individuals, it's wreaked havoc on the entertainment world in general, with a tremendous amount of artists and festival organizers choosing to cancel or postpone tours for 2020. To date, there are 54,453 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.