Lauren Mascitti Wows ‘American Idol’ Judges With an Original Song

Lauren Mascitti left the American Idol judges wanting more.

On Sunday's (March 1) episode, Mascitti performed an original song alongside her fiancé, Shawn Camp. Camp is a songwriter, guitar player and background singer for numerous high-profile country acts including Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Willie Nelson, George Strait, and countless others.

Mascitti was raised in Lewisville, Ohio by her grandparents and grew up singing gospel music in church. She shared that she knew from a young age that she wanted to be a songwriter, so her grandparents agreed to move to Nashville with her after she got a degree. Aside from her musical aspirations, she took a practical route and became a nurse.

Mascitti auditioned with an original song she co-wrote with a friend, titled "If I Could Lose You," alongside Camp's accompaniment on acoustic guitar.

"That was very moving," judge Katy Perry said. "I love the feeling and emotion in your voice."

Lionel Richie added, "I’m a sucker for a good songwriter. I think what I love the most is that you have this silky quality of a storyteller, and that's the part I really fell in love with."

Luke Bryan compared her to Laci Kaye Booth from Season 17, who had a similar smoky and deeper country voice. The judges agreed that in the end the "best storyteller wins."

"If you tell a story and we believe you through and through, we're gonna subscribe," Perry said. Bryan added, "Yeah, we will be butter, we will melt." All three judges voted yes and sent her to Hollywood.

American Idol airs on Sundays at 8PM ET on ABC.