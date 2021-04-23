Singer-songwriter and former American Idol contestant Lauren Mascitti enlisted a big name to co-direct her "One Life Stand" music video: Fellow country artist Pam Tillis. The "Maybe It Was Memphis" singer helped helm the brand-new clip, premiering exclusively on Taste of Country.

Tillis is a "longtime friend" of Mascitti's, and she and Josh Sikkema worked together on the singer's new video, which readers can watch below. The clip leans into the vintage vibes of "One Life Stand," casting Mascitti as a glammed-up flight attendant and pilot, then a lounge singer. All the while, she's leaving behind "Wish you were here" notes for someone special.

"Don't be scared and don't be shy / There's too much here to say goodbye," Mascitti sings over a sultry melody. "All my days and nights are yours / So, baby, let's make plans / I'll be your one life stand ..."

"I’m so proud of this song, not only because I wrote it about my sweetheart, but because it took me in such a different direction musically from what I was normally writing at the time," Mascitti shares. "It ended up being a seed that sprouted into a bunch of songs in a realm I had never explored before as far as songwriting goes: still country, still old-school, but a little jazzy and dreamy."

She wrote "One Life Stand" not long after meeting her now-fiance, songwriter Shawn Camp. He produced the song and plays acoustic guitar on it, while steel guitar great Paul Franklin earns a credit on his instrument of choice, too.

Mascitti released her most recent album, God Made a Woman, in 2020, just before her American Idol Season 18 aired early that year. She placed 21st on the TV singing competition, though the COVID-19 pandemic ruined opportunities both for contestants to perform live in person on the show and for Mascitti to play live in support of her record. During the pandemic, she has leaned into her nursing career.

"One Life Stand" is out now. Fans can stream and purchase here.

