11 Legends I’d Like to See Work With ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan certainly has a unique knack for working alongside the most legendary talent in the world, but there are still quite a few iconic performers I'd like to see work with him.

The former struggling actor turned massively successful writer, director and producer had already scored several successes with movies, including Sicario and Hell or High Water, before he rolled out Yellowstone in 2018.

Sheridan managed to land Kevin Costner for the lead role of John Dutton, and the overwhelming success of that show gave him the clout to approach other A-list talent for subsequent shows, including Sam Elliott (1883), Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren (1923), Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King) Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman (Lioness) and Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore (Landman).

There are still quite a few legendary names from both Hollywood and country music that I'd love to see appear in future Sheridan productions, though. Scroll through the pictures below to see which iconic actors and musicians (or both!) ought to work with Taylor Sheridan on future projects.

11 Legends Who Should Work With Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan certainly has a unique knack for working alongside the most legendary talent in the world, but there are still quite a few iconic performers I'd like to see work with him. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Yellowstone: Who Said 'No' To Taylor Sheridan? Why in the world would anyone turn down a chance to star on Yellowstone ? It happened, more than once. In fact the show's biggest star nearly quit after one season while an entire network passed because the hit TV show didn't groove with their ideology.

See who passed on Yellowstone and how it ended up working out. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

PICS: See Inside Taylor Sheridan's Historic 6666 Ranch in Texas The massive, historic Texas ranch where the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Yellowstone: 6666 will shoot has sold for just under $200 million, and pictures show a property that is truly part of Texas history.

The 6666 Ranch — better-known as the Four Sixes Ranch — in Guthrie, Texas, dates back to 1870. The ranch centers around a 13-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 13,280-square-foot main residence, which is constructed of quarry rock that was hauled to Guthrie by wagon. The ranch also includes vast, sweeping fenced pastures, farmland, fenced-in pens for cattle, a more recent addition for horses, a water filtration plant that serves the ranch's water needs and more.

There are separate camp manager's homes in both the North Camp and the South Camp of the ranch, which encompasses nearly 225 square miles of land. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is part of a group of investors who recently acquired the property for $192 million, and he has been shooting his new show out there in recent months. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.