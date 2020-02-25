It's likely that many deejays have worked Lil Nas X's massive 2019 single "Old Town Road" into many wedding receptions. But one lucky couple got to dance with the artist himself on their special day, when he crashed their wedding.

On Sunday (Feb. 23), Lil Nas X — who has been vacationing at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. — shared a video of himself playfully grabbing the hand of a bride and dancing with her to his record-breaking single.

The viral star's appearance at the wedding took guests by surprise when they realized that the stranger dressed in an all-white sweatsuit and a cowboy hat was, in fact, Lil Nas X. One of the guests was particularly surprised, as she can be heard declaring, "What the f--k is happening?!" before the wedding party joins in the fun on the dance floor.

"Just crashed a wedding at Disney World," Lil Nas X says in sharing the video via his official Twitter page.

Crashing a wedding wasn't the only surprise that the rapper had in store. In partnership with Bert's Big Adventure, Lil Nas X he crashed a dance party thrown by the nonprofit organization, which gives Disney trips to kids with chronic and terminal illnesses.

Bert's Big Adventure shared pictures from Lil Nas X's surprise in an Instagram post.

"The kiddos promptly lost their minds, and everyone was on their feet and singing along while the rapper performed his record-breaking hit," a post on the organization's Instagram reads. "He was so kind and thoughtful – arriving with an autographed hat for each kiddo to wear during his performance."

Last month, Lil Nas X picked up a handful of awards for "Old Town Road" with collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

