Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X are now two-time Grammy winners.

The duo first won in the Best Music Video category for "Old Town Road" during a Grammys pre-show ceremony, and have nabbed a second award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the same viral hit single. This marks both Cyrus and Nas' first-ever wins.

The hottest new duo are set to hit the 2020 Grammys stage on Sunday (Jan. 26) alongside Mason Ramsey, Diplo and K-Pop sensation BTS. They will, of course, be performing "Old Town Road." Each of the aforementioned artists released an official remix with Nas X to get the track to reach No. 1, which it accomplished on the Billboard charts.

Nas X and Cyrus are also nominated for their version of the song for Record of the Year, a prize which will be handed out during the live telecast. Nas X is nominated for the "big four" category Album of the Year for 7, plus Best New Artist and Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Panini."

Watch: Top 5 Moments From the 2020 Grammy Awards:

Cyrus was first nominated for Grammys in 1992 for Best New Artist and Record of the Year and Best Male Country Vocal Performance for "Achy Breaky Heart." In 1993, Cyrus was nominated for Best Country Vocal Collaboration for "Romeo," but he didn't win until 2020.

The collaboration came to be after Nas X created a viral Twitter campaign to get Cyrus' attention to record on the remixed version of the song, which was then considered country for the charts and awards. The song created controversy after having different elements from several different genres, making it hard to categorize.

The 2020 Grammy Awards telecast airs live from Los Angeles' Staples Center on CBS at 8PM ET.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2020 Grammy Awards is on CBS with ToC on your phone.

Watch: Lil Nas X Performs "Old Town Road" at the Grammys