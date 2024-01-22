Luke Combs will return to the Grammy Awards stage for the second year running. He's joining the awards show's performances lineup for 2024, according to a report from Variety on Sunday night (Jan. 21.)

So far, Combs is the only country performer in the lineup, and he's part of a small group of acts added to the bill last weekend, also including rapper Travis Scott and Afrofusion producer Burna Boy. Previously-announced performers include Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo. Performance details and song choices for all the artists -- Combs included -- haven't been announced yet.

This will mark Combs' second consecutive year performing on the Grammys stage; he made his debut appearance at the awards show in 2023 for a rendition of "Going, Going Gone." Combs has been nominated for seven Grammys over the course of his career, but he has yet to bring home a trophy. This year, he's got the chance to change that: He's nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, thanks to his hit cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."

Combs may be alone in repping country music among the performers' list, but he's certainly not the only artist from the format who will be attending the 2024 Grammys. This year's show marks a big night for Jelly Roll and the War and Treaty, both of whom are nominated in the all-genre Best New Artist category.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air from Los Angeles, Calif.'s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The show will broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+.