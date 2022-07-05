Lindsay Ell made the most of her opportunity on Fox & Friends last Friday (July 1). The singer appeared during the show's All-American Summer Concert Series, and prior to her performance of "Right on Time," she brought a conversation with the hosts around to women's rights.

After a puzzling back-and-forth about Shania Twain and the song "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" (see below), Ell was specifically asked about her Make You Movement fund, which focuses on survivors of sexual trauma and domestic abuse. The "Criminal" singer started the cause after coming forward with her story of being raped as a teenager and again as a young adult. A song called "Make You" from her Heart Theory album reflects on that trauma.

"As anybody in the entertainment industry, we have a chance to use our platform for good, and I feel like I can use my music to actually make a difference and give people a voice, other survivors a voice, give other women a voice," she begins during the Fox & Friends spot, earning full approval from co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

"Even my latest song 'Right on Time,' I just wanted to write something that would support women and their decision and their rights and their bodies and everything moving forward." The conversation pivots after that.

Ell — who, like Twain, was born in Canada — wasn't finished with her message after an interview that came one week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Once she took the stage to sing "Right on Time," she began by saying, "This song goes out to every single woman fighting for their rights right now. I love you guys so much."

Lyrically, "Right on Time" is a pop-friendly message that counters the notion that a woman should always be on the lookout for "Mr. Right." It's a female empowerment song more than a reproductive rights anthem. After the show, Ell made it clear that her remarks were planned.

"So we just finished playing Fox & Friends and I went out and talked about women's rights on stage," she says as her band cheers. "And (drummer Kyle May) wore this shirt," she said to more cheers. "It was so fun though."

The T-shirt her drummer wore was a Ruth Bader Ginsburg T-shirt. Ginsburg was a Supreme Court Judge known — among other things — for her more liberal rulings and opinions. Fox & Friends appears on Fox News, a network typically favorited by those with conservative ideologies.

Ell has shows planned in Canada, America and Europe to close summer 2022.